Video captures courtroom brawl as two men attack murder suspect during hearing

Two men have been arrested after video shows chaos inside a New Mexico courtroom after they stormed the gallery and started a brawl with a murder suspect.

The brawl happened on Friday morning at a district court hearing in Albuquerque when the uncle of the victim, Carlos Lucero, rushed at suspect Alexander Ortiz, with another man, identified as Pete Ysasi, as he stood before a judge, KRQE reported.

The video shows Lucero busting into the gallery and punching Ortiz, before Ysasi joins in.

Other family members and officers were also seen rushing in to try and diffuse the altercation, which only escalated from there.

A corrections officer was also punched when he tried to break up the fight, the video shows.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office told KRQE that while they were detaining Lucero, he told deputies that he went after Ortiz because, “he killed my niece like a coward,” and “it was worth every moment.”

Both men are now facing charges of assault, as well as battery on a peace officer.

The district court told KRQE that this highlights the importance of courtroom security.

“This is just one more incident that we continue to deal with. These are the types of things that we see regularly,” said Katina Watson, CEO, Second Judicial District Court.

Watson also praised the officer for his quick actions in response to the brawl.

“I really want to give recognition to the MDC officer who was caught in the middle of this, and he did everything he could to ensure the safety of everyone,” Watson added.

Ortiz is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Alianna Farfan, at an Albuquerque apartment complex on Jan. 11, 2024.

Detectives previously told KRQE that the two had an abusive relationship and that Ortiz was upset with Farfan on the day of the shooting. Police said Ortiz was in her bedroom the night of the shooting and that witnesses heard a gunshot and then saw him fleeing through a window.

Ortiz was also considered a suspect in another deadly shooting days after Farfan’s murder, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

KRQE reported he was charged with murder in Farfan’s death and is now charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder resulting in death, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence in 35-year-old Nicole Maldonado’s death., who was killed outside a food market on Jan. 17, 2024.

