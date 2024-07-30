Video captures communists marching in Philadelphia, chanting for a ‘class war’

Videos have emerged showing hundreds of demonstrators marching with communist flags on the streets of Philadelphia, chanting for a “class war” and to “fight the rich and feed the poor!”

The scenes were captured as the Revolutionary Communists of America (RCA) says it held its founding congress in the Pennsylvania city this past weekend.

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, posted an “!” in response to one of the clips shared on X. In it, marchers can be seen carrying red flags with hammers and sickles on them.

On its website, the RCA identifies itself as a “party of class fighters committed to the complete overthrow of capitalism.”

COMMUNIST PARTY ORGANIZER REVEALS TRUE MISSION AT UCLA ANTI-ISRAEL RALLY

“We fight for a world of material superabundance and reject the artificial scarcity of a system based on the pursuit of profits,” the group continues. “We fight to build a revolutionary leadership worthy of the name and to establish a workers’ government that can mobilize the working class to tackle the capitalist roots of war, inequality, oppression, and climate catastrophe.”

PHILADELPHIA SHOOTING AT BLOCK PARTY LEAVES 3 DEAD, 6 INJURED

“As part of the struggle for the American Socialist Revolution, we fight for concrete improvements in workers’ lives and offer a vision for how society could be reorganized once the working class wins political and economic power,” the group also says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that about 300 people participated in the march and there were “no significant issues, no citations, no arrests.”