Vicious alligator attacks dog in backyard, Florida homeowner shoots reptile

A Florida homeowner who asked not to be identified shot an alligator attacking his dog in his backyard.

The man, who lives in Deltona, said he let his dog Winston outside. He noticed the dog sniffing around, so he told FOX 35 Orlando he wanted to see what Winston was interested in.

The man spotted the alligator at the same time the reptile spotted his dog. The nearly 8-foot-long gator and homeowner lunged forward at the same time.

“The gator got Winston, chomping down on the side of his head, and the homeowner shot the gator four times in the skull while it still had Winston between its teeth,” FOX 35 reports.

FLORIDA ALLIGATOR BITES MAN ON HIS FRONT PORCH AFTER HE OPENS DOOR: POLICE

“I don’t even think there was a thought,” the homeowner said. “I think it was – my heart just dropped, and I was like, ‘Okay, I have to go do something.’ So, I mean, you just spring into action and do what you have to do to save your dog. Twenty seconds later, probably would’ve had a dead dog.”

Winston ended up with a minor puncture wound on his ear but is doing okay.

AMERICA’S STRANGEST ALLIGATOR ENCOUNTERS: SEE THESE 10 STARTLING STORIES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the home to get rid of the gator. The game warden believes the gator got into the yard through a damaged portion of the homeowner’s fence.

“The game warden said that most likely because it’s breeding season – leading up to the alligator breeding season – a lot of the alligators are going to be out, and they’re going to be looking for potential mates,” the homeowner stated. “They’re going to be a little more aggressive, so if you live anywhere near water, just make sure that you’re checking your yard, because something like this can happen in a split second.”