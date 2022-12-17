Veteran FDNY firefighter suffers fatal head injury at Brooklyn station: ‘Firefighting was in his bones’

The New York City Fire Department announced Friday a veteran firefighter will not survive a head injury sustained at work earlier in the week.

In a joint conference, FDNY Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and NYC Mayor Eric Adams said firefighter William P. Moon II will not survive a 20-foot fall he suffered on Monday while preparing for a drill at his Brooklyn firehouse – Rescue Company 2.

Moon, 47, was immediately treated for his injuries by his colleagues before being rushed to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

The Islip resident was a 21-year veteran of the department. His family said they will be donating his organs.

FDNY PARAMEDIC, 9/11 RESPONDER FATALLY STABBED IN THE LINE OF DUTY IN QUEENS: ‘HEARTBREAKING AND ENRAGING’

“This is a heartbreaking loss for New York’s Bravest, and for our entire city,” Adams said. “Firefighter Moon was a dedicated public servant, who spent more than two decades saving the lives of New Yorkers and will continue to do so in his passing. We join the entire fire department and every New Yorker in mourning his loss, and pray for Firefighter Moon, his family, and his friends.”

Moon is survived by his wife, Kristina, and their two young children. She released the following statement Friday afternoon describing his passion for his career:

“Loving Billy was not only a marriage of families, but a marriage to the fire department. His love and passion for the job extended far from the firehouse walls. He instilled that same passion in our children and always talked about how important it was to help others. We are eternally grateful for the Christmas miracles that Billy will now be able to give to others.”

By donating his organs, Moon is estimated to save up to eight lives, the FDNY said.

PENNSYLVANIA FIREFIGHTERS DEAD AFTER BEING TRAPPED IN THREE-ALARM BLAZE

The FDNY said Moon joined the department on May 5, 2002 and began his career with Ladder Company 133 in Queens, where he worked for 20 years. He was moved to Rescue Company 2 earlier this year.

In addition to his decades with the FDNY, Moon spent 28 years with the Islip Volunteer Fire Department on Long Island where he participated in the department’s drill team, marching band and hockey team. He also served as IVFD’s fire chief from 2016 to 2017 and was a member of the historical committee.

“Our hearts are broken for firefighter Moon’s family and friends, and for our entire department. He spent his life helping others, here at the FDNY, and on Long Island, as a volunteer fire chief. Firefighting was in his bones, and he embodied the spirit and passion of our Department,” Kavanagh said. “He was passionate about organ donation, and just as he saved countless lives working out of the firehouse, he will continue to save lives in his passing.”

Islip VFD Chief Alden Schroeder said Moon “was the heart and soul of the department, a dedicated and exceptional firefighter, and a mentor to many whose impact will be missed.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Facebook, Islip VFD wrote Moon demanded “nothing less than excellence and preparedness” and will be remembered as a true professional.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.