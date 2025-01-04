Veteran and ‘devoted father,’ 68, stabbed to death on New Year’s Eve: police

A 68-year-old in Alabama was stabbed to death on New Year’s Eve, and family members mourned the devoted family man and military veteran.

Earnest Christion Jr., 68, was killed in a stabbing at a Birmingham home Tuesday, according to a release from the Birmingham Police Department.

Officers arrived at the Birmingham home around 7 p.m. following a 911 call. They found Christion “unresponsive, suffering from what our officers believed to be a stab wound,” police said.

The U.S. military veteran was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

ALABAMA MOTHER CHARGED WITH THE DEATH OF HER 2 CHILDREN, 1 YEAR OLD’S BODY STILL MISSING

After his death, authorities launched a homicide investigation, offering cash rewards of up to $5,000 for tips.

On Saturday, detectives secured arrest warrants for two suspects in Christion’s death after receiving tips from the community.

Police identified 60-year-old Zingy Gamble and her son, 40-year-old La Verne Gamble, as the suspects.

Authorities said Zingy Gamble was dating Christon at the time of the stabbing. Police said they believe Zingy Gamble stabbed Christion over a dispute about money.

CHILLING GOOGLE SEARCHES LEAD POLICE TO ARREST ACTIVE-DUTY MARINE IN ALLEGED MURDER OF ESCORT

Authorities said the mother and son were arrested and were in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail. Zingy Gamble was booked on no bond, and La Verne Gamble was arrested for murder and booked on $15,000 bond.

Christion, nicknamed “Rickey,” was remembered as a “beacon of joy and love” in a statement to AL.com.

“Rickey was more than just a veteran; he was a beacon of joy and love,” the statement from his family said.

“His sense of humor was infectious, and his ability to keep people smiling, even during difficult times, will always be remembered,” the family added. “Whether it was a funny joke, a lighthearted comment, or his unwavering positivity, Rickey had a special gift for making those around him feel good.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The family said Christion was a family man to his core.

“His family was the center of his world, and he cherished each and every moment spent with them,” they said. “His love for his children was unconditional, and he took immense pride in being a devoted father.”