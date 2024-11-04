Vet the Vote releases ‘Monday Night Football’ PSA ahead of Election Day to honor poll workers, veterans

A veterans’ nonprofit campaign to staff polling places nationwide has partnered with the National Football League to deliver a special public service announcement (PSA) for veterans, military families and poll workers, exclusively shared with Fox News Digital.

Vet the Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan coalition of over 40 veterans and civic organizations, recruits veterans and military families to staff polling places nationwide.

The PSA will air during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football Kickoff,” which begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday, on Election Day eve. It is narrated by three-time Super Bowl champion executive Scott Pioli.

OVER 150,000 VETERANS AND MILITARY FAMILY MEMBERS RECRUITED TO STAFF POLLING PLACES FOR ELECTION DAY

“We at the NFL are proud supporters of Vet the Vote, a coalition which has recruited over 162,000 veterans and military family members to serve their country again, this time as poll workers,” Pioli says. “We thank these special volunteers for their service – twice.”

Over 163,000 veterans and military family members have been recruited by Vet the Vote to serve as poll workers for the Nov. 5 national election at polling sites across America.

This is more than double Vet for Vote’s original recruitment numbers during the 2022 midterm elections, when its campaign was first launched, the group said.

“Monday, Nov. 4 is also Election Hero Day, which is a nonpartisan, national celebration recognizing the tremendous contributions that election officials, their staff, and poll workers make to ensure a safe, secure voting experience for all Americans,” according to civicholidays.com.

The PSA will “express gratitude to the thousands of veterans and military family members who have volunteered to serve as poll workers this election season. It will highlight the critical role veterans and military families play in ensuring that election processes remain fair, transparent, and secure for all voters,” Vet the Vote said in a news release.

There is a national shortage of qualified poll workers, with the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) reporting from the 2016 election that a majority of jurisdictions polled shared that it was “very difficult” or “somewhat difficult” to recruit staff.

According to Vet the Vote co-founder Ben Keiser, veterans and military family members are a natural fit to staff polling places.

“Veterans and military family members are driven to continue their service – that’s why we find so many of them working in places like county government as election administrators and volunteering at the polls,” Keiser said.

“The NFL and NFL Votes have been great partners and steadfast supporters of Vet the Vote,” Keiser added. “This PSA embodies our collective gratitude to all those who step up to run our elections.”

NASCAR, the NBA, AMVETS, Microsoft, Blue Star Families, and We the Veterans and Military Families are also coalition members with Vet the Vote.