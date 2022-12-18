Vermont university hosts ‘Sex Toy Bingo’

Student fees at the University of Vermont were used to fund a Sex Toy Bingo night hosted by the school’s programming board.

Hosted by the University of Vermont Program Board on Dec. 2, the event was described on Instagram as a night of “sexperts, sex toy prizes, condom giveaways, and more.”

“We all need a safe place to talk about sex (and play some sex toy BINGO :). You know you want to come!,” the description states.

Young America’s Foundation first reported on the event.

Students at the University of Vermont pay a $1,305 fee twice per year, which helps fund a “wide range of services,” including the Program Board. Students who are on the program board are paid a stipend.

A university spokesperson confirmed to YAF that student fees funded the event, but declined to comment on the specific cost.

The University of Vermont Program Board also hosted an event titled En-Sex-Clopedia on April 18, which was described as “a safe place to talk about sex,” and included sex bingo.

In May, the Program Board also hosted Drag Bingo.

YAF also reported that in a now-deleted Facebook post, the Program Board posted a previous year’s sex bingo card, which included phrases such as “F–k me,” “spank me,” “love juice,” and more.

The organization also held an event in September where students could “learn about everything from multiple orgasms to that mysterious G-spot.”

“Whether you want to learn how to have your first orgasm, how to have better ones, or how to help your partner, this program covers it all with lots of humor, plenty of honesty, and an underlying message of sexual health and empowerment. Are you coming?,” the event description states.