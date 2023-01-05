Vermont State Police trooper accused of stealing Rolex watch from evidence storage room

A Vermont State Police trooper has been suspended with pay while detectives conduct a criminal investigation into missing property, including a $14,000 Rolex watch, from the temporary evidence storage room at the Williston barracks.

Detectives are investigating possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, court records say. No charges have been filed.

The suspension of Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the state police since 2009, was announced last week by the state police. Police say they are unable to comment on the details of the case.

But a request for a search warrant that was approved by a judge Dec. 22 says the missing property included a Rolex wristwatch and other items seized by narcotics investigators and Burlington police on Nov. 22.

The search warrant request says that DiGenova showed a Rolex to another trooper and then had a watch appraised by a Burlington jeweler. DiGenova told investigators he’d bought the watch from a relative and returned it.

DiGenova’s lawyer, David Sleigh, said Wednesday that a number of troopers had access to the property room. DiGenova had been trying to buy a watch for his son’s 21st birthday and he got one from a cousin that he later returned. Police have no evidence the watches DiGenova had were the same as the one missing from the property locker, Sleigh said.

“In fact, what they’re saying is that the watches are the same (and) as far as I know, they have no proof of that at all, and so this really is a situation from my point of view, that innocent coincidence has led to this,” he said. “It’s gone past just suspicion into an accusation that Giancarlo has done something untoward.”