Vermont State police say 2 people died in a house fire in Bethel

Two people were found dead in a house fire Tuesday morning in Bethel, Vermont State Police said.

The fire was reported at 5:23 a.m. and when fire crews arrived the brick home was fully engulfed in flames, police said.

As they fought the fire, firefighters found the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 70s, inside the home, police said.

Their names were being withheld while relatives are notified, police said. Autopsies will be performed.

The cause and origin of the fire had not yet been determined.