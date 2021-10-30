FOX News 

Vermont State Colleges trustees adopt systemwide ‘anti-racism pledge’

The Vermont State Colleges System has adopted an “anti-racism pledge” that calls for a regular “racial equity audit” of campuses.

A spokesperson confirmed that the college system’s board of trustees voted to adopt the pledge during its Oct. 25 meeting.

Lynn Dickinson, chair of the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State College System told Fox News that the pledge is voluntary, but that it was adopted after being recommended by the Student Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.

“The Board of Trustees of the Vermont State College System (VSCS) approved a motion to support and adopt the Anti-Racism pledge proposed by the Student Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, as recommended by the Board’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee,” Dickinson said. “The pledge is voluntary for VSCS Board members, administrators, faculty, staff, and students, and asks our community members to foster safe, diverse, and inclusive campuses for all people who are part of, and interact with, the VSCS.”

One section of the pledge states that university leaders should advocate for providing “dedicated safe spaces, support systems and wellness resources” for “students of color and allies of students of color.”

The pledge was recommended by the board’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity (DEI) committee.

One of the pledge’s objectives states: “Support the integration of DEI education into all general education courses as well as all programming for all incoming and transfer students, including the First Year Seminar with the purpose of educating students about social justice, with a specific emphasis on anti-racism.”

Another section of the pledge states that those who sign it support the implementation of DEI education and “social justice training for all employees.”

Members of the task force said the pledge will help “ensure the inclusiveness and safety of our students and faculty of color on every campus.”

“To protect all community members from social, academic, and systemic harm we must initiate progressive standards and actions that promote respect for all people from all cultural background,” the pledge states.