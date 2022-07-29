Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy being released from rehabilitation center following hip surgery

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vermont U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy on Friday was discharged from a rehabilitation center following his second surgery to help repair a broken hip, his office said.

Leahy, 82, fell and broke his hip last month in his Virginia home. He underwent hip-replacement surgery June 30 at a Washington-area hospital. He was then moved to a rehabilitation center. An additional operation was done July 20.

He and his wife, Marcelle, returned to the home Friday.

“He, Marcelle and his medical team are pleased with the progress that he has made after two surgeries related to his hip replacement,” Leahy’s office said in a statement.

Leahy plans to return to the Senate next week. On his way home, he went to the Capitol to sign a newly passed bill that would boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research. As President Pro Tempore of the Senate, his signature is required, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, before the bill can be sent to President Joe Biden.

Leahy, the longest serving member of the U.S. Senate, is not seeking reelection in November. When Leahy’s current term expires in January 2023, he will have served for 48 years in the Senate.