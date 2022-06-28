Vermont father accused of swinging excavator at troopers as they arrested his son

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Vermont man was arrested for allegedly swinging the bucket of an excavator at state troopers as they tried to arrest his son on assault and burglary charges, police said.

Wayne Tallman, 52, was charged with aggravated assault on a protected official, resisting arrest, impeding, and reckless endangerment.



Dashcam footage of the incident shows troopers trying to arrest his son, Brandon Tallman, in the northern Vermont town of Hardwick.

As troopers struggled with Brandon, Wayne allegedly hopped into an excavator and started swinging the bucket at the officers.

“Hey! Turn it off! Turn it off!” the troopers could be heard screaming at the elder Tallman.

Wayne’s wife, Amy Tallman, was also cited for impeding an officer.

“It could have been, ‘Sir, turn around, put your hands around your back, you’re under arrest for an assault,’ and they would have driven away,” Vermont State Police Captain Matt Daley told WCAX. “They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one.”