Vermont doubles down on warnings about icy Lake Champlain after fishermen die

As the warmer weather continues, Vermont authorities on Thursday extended their warning for people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain and to be cautious on other lakes following the recent deaths of three ice fishermen who fell through the Lake Champlain ice in two separate incidents.

“No fish is worth risking your life to catch,” Game Warden Colonel Justin Stedman said in a statement. “Long range forecasts predict that colder temperatures will return later this month. Now is the time to be patient, smart, and safe.”

The men fell through the ice and died earlier this month, prompting safety warnings. With the forecast for temperatures to rise to highs of around 40 degrees Fahrenheit for much of the state into the next week, safety is a top priority, the department said.

The current weather is grounds for caution even on inland lakes that may have over 8 inches of ice, the department said. It’s crucial to bring safety equipment, check the ice and leave vehicles on shore, the department said.

“Lake Champlain ice conditions will remain unsafe until the current warm snap ends,” Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Commissioner Christopher Herrick said in a statement. “Even on inland waters that may have better ice conditions, we urge caution while temperatures remain high. That bears repeating: stay off Lake Champlain and be conservative about venturing onto other waters.”