Vehicle slams into Manhattan restaurant leaving at least 18 people injured

At least 18 people were injured when a vehicle slammed into a restaurant in Manhattan, an FDNY spokesperson told Fox 5 NY.

At around 9 p.m. Monday evening, emergency workers rushed to West 204th Street and Broadway, where an SUV was seen idle on the sidewalk.

Pictures from the scene showed an SUV crashed into the side of Inwood Bar & Grill.

At least 18 people were taken to an area hospital after the crash, but the fire department said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Police said the SUV ended up crashing into the restaurant after it was either hit by another car and pushed into the building or swerved into the building to avoid a crash, the New York Post reported.