Vandals target Virginia pro-life center with menacing graffiti: ‘You ain’t safe’

Vandals targeted a pro-life center in Lynchburg, Virginia, with threatening graffiti and broken windows following the U.S. Supreme Court voting to overturn Roe. V. Wade on Friday.

“If abortion ain’t safe, you ain’t safe,” red graffiti states on an entrance area of the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center, photos posted by local police show.

Lynchburg Police responded to the pregnancy center at about 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers found “that the building had been spray painted with graffiti, and multiple windows had been broken out. Security camera footage shows four masked individuals committing the acts.”

Police posted a still photo from the security footage, showing four individuals walking on a sidewalk with some of the suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Authorities are asking the public to come forward with any information or tips on the matter. The case remains under investigation.

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin decried the vandalism on social media Saturday evening, describing it as “unacceptable.”



“There is no room for this in Virginia, breaking the law is unacceptable. This is not how we find common ground. Virginia State Police stands ready to support local law enforcement as they investigate,” Youngkin tweeted Saturday.

Pro-life centers have been targeted across the country in recent weeks following a leaked draft decision in May signaling the Supreme Court was slated to overturn Roe.

The group “Jane’s Revenge” claimed responsibility for a handful of the attacks and published a letter this month declaring “open season” on pro-life pregnancy crisis centers. Graffiti reading “Jane’s Revenge” was also seen scrawled at the pro-life center in Virginia.

“From here forward, any anti-choice group who closes their doors, and stops operating will no longer be a target. But until you do, it’s open season, and we know where your operations are,” the letter said.

On Friday, the Supreme Court released its decision to overturn Roe, which effectively ended the recognition of abortion as a constitutional right. The announcement sparked fierce protests across the country, including in Arizona where police had to use tear gas to break up a crowd outside the state’s Senate building.