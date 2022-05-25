Uvalde, Texas school shooting: Timeline of massacre that left at least 19 children, 2 teachers dead

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mass shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday left at least 19 children and two teachers dead after an armed 18-year-old came onto the campus and opened fire.

Here is a timeline of how events unfolded on Tuesday, May 24.

11:32 a.m. CST – Shooting occurs

A mass casualty incident, later discovered to be the shooting, takes place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that serves second through fourth graders. The school says it has locked down because of “gunshots in the area.”

12:17 p.m. CST – Active shooter reported

The school posts messages to social media, writing, “There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared. The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. “

12:38 p.m. CST – Reunification site set up

A reunification site is set up at the Willie DeLeon Civic Center in Uvalde, so parents can pick up their children.

1:06 p.m. CST – Suspect is reported to be “in custody”

The Uvalde Police Department reports the suspect is “in police custody.”

2:47 p.m. CST – Uvalde Memorial Hospital gives update on injured children

The Uvalde Memorial Hospital posts an update to Facebook that said it had “received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment. Two children have been transferred to San Antonio and one child is pending transfer. Two individuals that arrived at UMH were deceased. No details are available. Please refrain from coming to the hospital at this time.”

3 p.m. CST – Gov. Greg Abbott gives press conference

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identifies the suspected gunman as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. He says Ramos abandoned his vehicle and entered Robb Elementary School with a handgun and possibly a rifle. Abbott then confirms that at least 14 students and one teacher were killed. He said two responding officers were hit by rounds, but were not seriously injured.

3:15 p.m. CST – Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is briefed on the shooting

3:56 p.m. CST – University Health San Antonio gives an update

The hospital says it received a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl who are both in critical condition.

4 p.m. CST – Gov. Abbott releases a statement about shooting

Gov. Abbott releases a statement hours after the shooting, writing that Texans are “grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde.”

He said he and Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott “mourn this horrific loss, and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering.”

He thanked first responders and said he has instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate the shooting.

“The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”

4:16 p.m. CST – President Biden has been briefed

President Biden has been briefed on the shooting, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirms on Twitter.

4:17 p.m. CST – Uvalde police hold a press conference

The Uvalde Police Department, in an afternoon press conference, confirm the suspected shooter is dead and that he is believed to have acted alone.

5:45 p.m. CST – President Biden speaks with Gov. Abbott

White House Communication Director Kate Bedingfield confirms that President Biden “spoke with Governor Greg Abbott to offer any and all assistance he needs…”

6:06 p.m. CST – Vice President Kamala Harris addresses shooting

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the shooting while speaking at an Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies awards banquet, saying, “Every time a tragedy like this happens, our hearts break, and our broken hearts are nothing compared to the broken hearts of those families. And yet, it keeps happening.”

She calls for “reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again.”

6:25 p.m. CST – Death toll increases

Fox News host Jesse Watters reports that Texas DPS has updated the number of children killed in the massacre to 18. Authorities also confirm that the shooter was killed and the shooter’s grandmother is in critical condition after being shot.

6:55 p.m. CST – Update on shooter’s guns

Fox News’ Trace Gallagher reports that the suspected shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, purchased two long guns on his birthday.

7:12 p.m. CST – Authorities confirm shooter was wearing body armor

Chris Olivarez. with Texas DPS, confirms that the suspect was wearing body armor at the time of the shooting and confirms that the suspect used a long rifle in the shooting.

7:13 p.m. CST – Teacher killed in attack is identified

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reports that one of the teachers killed in the attack has been identified as Eva Mireles. She was a fourth-grade teacher. A relative of Mireles said she will be remembered as a loving mother and wife.

7:43 p.m. CST – Biden gives remarks on shooting

The president gives televised remarks on the shooting, saying, “There are parents who will never see their child again … To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away. There’s a hollowness in your chest, and you feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out. It’s suffocating. And it’s never quite the same.”

He asks the nation to pray for the victims and their families and says the nation has to ask “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?”

He says Congress needs to act on “common-sense gun laws.”

“The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong,” he says. “What in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone?”

He adds, “May God bless the loss of innocent life on this sad day. And may the Lord be near the brokenhearted and save those crushed in spirit, because they’re going to need a lot of help and a lot of our prayers.”

7:50 p.m. CST – New details about shooter’s last moments revealed

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reports that an agent with the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC), a specialized unit within the U.S. Border Patrol, is believed to have shot and killed suspected gunman Salvador Ramos.

The agent entered the school with a team while other law enforcement officers engaged with the suspect who was barricaded, Border Patrol sources told Fox News.

The agent was struck in the leg by either a bullet or shrapnel.

BORTAC provides immediate response to high-risk incidents requiring special skills and tactics, according to the Border Patrol. The team has full-time members based in El Paso, Texas and non-full-time members throughout the United States.

8:57 p.m. CST – Death toll increases

Fox News host Sean Hannity reports that Texas officials confirm at least 19 children and two teachers were killed in the attack.

