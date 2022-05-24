Uvalde, Texas school shooting: 14 students, one teacher killed, suspected shooter dead, Gov. Abbott says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting at a Texas elementary school killed 14 children and one teacher Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Abbott identified the suspect as Salvador Ramas, a Uvalde resident, who is also dead.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News that the shooter – who ran to Robb Elementary School – had become barricaded inside. Uvalde Memorial Hospital confirmed that two people were brought to the hospital deceased.

Fifteen children were taken to the facility via ambulance or bus for treatment, a hospital spokesman told Fox News.

“There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site,” the school posted on Facebook shortly after shots rang out. “Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus.”

No information on the suspected shooter or the victim was released. The school is located 80 miles west of San Antonio.

University Health in San Antonio said it received two patients – a child and a 66-year-old woman who is in critical condition. The condition of the child was not released. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been briefed on the shooting.

The agency is also coordinating with local and state authorities.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District first reported the school lockdown at 11:43 a.m. local time.

“Please know at this time all campuses are under a Lockdown Status due to gunshots in the area. The students and staff are safe in the buildings,” the district had said in a message to parents.

The district asked parents not to pick up their children and that students needed to be accounted for before being released. Parents were notified to pick up their children around 2 p.m.

All district and campus activities, including after-school programs and events have been canceled. Parents are being asked to pick up their children at their regular dismissal times at their school campus. School bus transportation has also been canceled.

Police officers will escort students to the parent vehicles.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin contributed to this report.