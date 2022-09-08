Uvalde police respond to shooting with ‘injured victims’ at park months after school massacre

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are investigating a “suspected gang-related shooting” at a downtown park in Uvalde, Texas, that left multiple people injured on Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at Uvalde Memorial Park. Police urged the public to stay away from the area, saying that it’s an active crime scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting along with the Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded or how extensive the injuries were.

It comes less than four months after a shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two adults dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.