Uvalde police chief resigns days after officers cleared of wrongdoing during tragic shooting: report

The Uvalde, Texas, Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez, reportedly submitted his resignation to the city during a meeting Tuesday, which will be effective on April 6, according to reports.

The Uvalde Leader-News reported that Rodriguez nor city administrators specified why the chief was resigning, though the decision comes just days after the city released a report clearing officers of any wrongdoing in the tragic shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

The shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022.

Reports said that hundreds of law enforcement officers waited 70 minutes on site, before a team breached the fourth grade classroom and confronted the 18-year-old gunman, who had been armed with an AR-15 style rifle and fired more than 140 rounds inside the school.

Since the shooting, body camera video, school surveillance footage and witness accounts have shed light on law enforcement’s belated response.

Also, since the shooting, five officers in Texas have been fired or resigned.

At the time of the shooting, Rodriguez was in Phoenix on a scheduled vacation.

Rodriguez said in his resignation letter that he was moving on to a new chapter in his career after leading the police department since 2018, when he was promoted to chief, the publication reported.

The chief did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital about his resignation.

City Officials told FOX 44 in Waco that they were grateful for Rodriguez’s 26 years of service, wishing him the best.

The city also told the station Assistant Chief of Police Homer Delgado will be named Interim Chief of Police until a full-time replacement can be appointed.

City officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Jesse Prado, an experienced investigator from the Austin, Texas area, conducted the Uvalde City Council report which investigated the Uvalde Police Department’s response to the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in May 2022.

Prado determined that none of the initial five Uvalde police officers who responded to the shooting violated policy or committed serious acts of misconduct.

The five Uvalde police officers were identified as Sgt. Donald Page, who was one of the first officers to discover children in other classrooms in the hallway, on-site commander Peter Arredondo, Lt. Javier Martinez, Uvalde Detective Louis Landry and Staff Sgt. Eduardo Canales.

The review pointed to non-comprehensive law enforcement training, faulty communication and poor equipment as responsible for the fumbled response.

Fox News Digital’s Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.