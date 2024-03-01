UVA student hospitalized in alleged hazing, school halts all fraternity events

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The University of Virginia has suspended all fraternity events for three weeks in light of an alleged Feb. 21 hazing incident that reportedly left a student hospitalized in a coma.

UVA’s Inter-Fraternity Council (IFC) said in a February 27 statement that it is “aware” of the incident involving UVA’s Kappa Sigma chapter and “informed of the University’s response and the ongoing investigations.” The council is “actively” working with UVA and state authorities.

“Our primary concern is the health and well-being of the individual involved, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to the affected individual, their family, and loved ones during this time,” IFC said in the statement.

UVA’s student newspaper, The Jefferson Independent, reported that police responded to a 911 call from the fraternity on the evening of February 21, a Tuesday, after a student apparently fell backward down a staircase following a night of heavy drinking.

LAKEN RILEY MURDER EXPOSED GLARING SECURITY LAPSES ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES, NEED FOR EMERGENCY BLUE LIGHTS

A source confirmed to the student outlet that the student is comatose after the fall at the Kappa Sigma house in Charlottesville.

“As a former student leader, I understand the importance and value of a healthy and robust student organization community. But we must insist on prioritizing the well-being of students who choose to become part of these organizations, and ensure that any initiation activities are safe, healthy, and without exception, in compliance with University policies and Standards of Conduct,” UVA Vice President and Chief Student Affairs Officer Kenyon Bonner said in a February 29 statement. “To be clear, hazing should never be part of these activities.”

VENEZUELAN MIGRANT ILLEGALLY IN US CHARGED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT AGAINST MINOR IN VIRGINIA

Bonner added that the university is committed to ending hazing and substance abuse at the school.

“As many of you prepare to take time off for spring break, I ask that you reflect on your responsibility as a member of our UVA family to support a culture that reports suspected hazing, appropriately intervenes to disrupt harmful behavior, and respects the safety, dignity, and well-being of all community members,” Bonner said.

LAKEN RILEY MURDER SUSPECT LIVED WITHIN 5-MINUTE WALK OF UGA CRIME SCENE

UVA issued “an immediate Fraternal Organization Agreement suspension of the Kappa Sigma fraternity in “response to the severity of the situation,” IFC said, adding that the council supports the university’s decision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This decision was made as a commitment to anti-hazing efforts and out of respect for the ongoing situation,” the statement reads. “Additionally, following the suspension, all IFC chapters must initiate their new members between March 21st-24th. We will continue to work diligently to protect our community as the situation evolves.”