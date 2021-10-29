At least two people were taken into custody at a Texas university early Friday following a shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant Thursday night, according to reports.

The suspects were found after a manhunt and detained on the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) campus by police, the El Paso Times reported. At least one person was shot at the restaurant, and a body was seen on the ground in the parking lot, FOX 14 of El Paso reported, but the condition of the victim was not immediately known.

“ALL CLEAR. Dangerous situation is over. Please return to normal activities,” UTEP tweeted just after 12:30 a.m. local time.

TEXAS MAN HELD IN SHOOTING DEATHS OF SISTER, HER BOYFRIEND

El Paso Police and emergency crews received a call for the shooting around 10 p.m. at the McDonald’s, authorities said.

Police dogs and an aircraft with night vision were utilized during the manhunt. Authorities searched the university after finding a car in the area that was possibly involved in the shooting, the El Paso Times reported.

TEXAS EX-NURSE GETS DEATH PENALTY FOR KILLING FOUR PATIENTS

Students and staff were seen sheltering in place.

Dozens of people were captured sitting at tables as police officers with rifles searched a room on campus for the suspects, according to photos posted on Twitter by the university’s official student newspaper, The Prospector.

The suspects were taken into custody around 12:15 a.m. in the Union Building on campus.

Police have yet to reveal the suspects’ identities. The condition of the victim, who was also not identified by police, was not immediately known.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story.