Utah woman fatally shot in apparent hunting accident

ECHO, Utah — A 58-year-old woman was shot and killed in an apparent hunting accident in the northern Utah mountains Monday, authorities said.

The woman was riding in a side-by-side ATV when a rifle discharged, hitting her in the mid-body area, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Echo, Summit County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andrew Wright told KSL. The Salt Lake City area woman, whose name was not released, had been hunting with her family on the last day of the elk hunt, he said.

Emergency workers tried to save the woman but she died before she could be taken to a hospital.

“Based on what we’re seeing and the information we have at this point, it appears that it was a hunting accident,” Wright said.