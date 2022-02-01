Utah woman dies after suffering gunshot wound in apparent hunting accident, authorities say

A 58-year-old Utah woman died Monday after suffering a gunshot wound in an apparent hunting accident, authorities said.

The Salt Lake County woman, whose name was not immediately released, was with two other family members hunting elk around 11 a.m. in the Echo Canyon area, about 50 miles northeast of Salt Lake City, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital in an email early Tuesday.

MONTANA PAUSES WOLF HUNTING IN CERTAIN AREAS AS OFFICIALS FEAR THREAT TO SPECIES

The woman was sitting inside a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle (UTV) when a rifle went off, the sheriff’s office said. A bullet struck the woman in the waist and pelvic area.

Deputies rushed to the scene to provide medical aid until other first responders could arrive. An AirMed helicopter brought medical personnel to help with life-saving efforts.

Despite medical aid, authorities said the woman died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was unclear whether the woman or someone else was holding the rifle that fired. Authorities are still investigating how the rifle discharged.

The family members are cooperating with investigators, the sheriff’s office said.