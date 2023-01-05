Utah ski resort employee killed in fall from chairlift identified as 29-year-old: sheriff

An employee at a Utah ski resort who died Monday after falling from a lift chair into a ravine has been identified.

On Facebook Wednesday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 29-year-old Christian Helger, of Millcreek. He was a ski patroller at Park City Mountain resort, according to KSL-TV.

Helger’s official cause of death will be determined by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.

“Our prayers are with the Helger family as they grieve the loss of Christian. Hug your loved ones often and tell them you love them,” the department wrote.

The sheriff’s office reported Helger was riding the Short Cut chairlift at Park City Mountain around 10:45 a.m. on Monday when a tree fell on a lift cable, causing the chairs to “move up and down significantly.” Helger, who the resort said was on-duty, fell from at least 25 feet into a ravine of deep snow.

Due to the difficulty of the terrain, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said it took at least 20 minutes to reach Helger and dig him out of “chest-deep snow,” KSL-TV reported. He was unconscious when he was pulled out of the snow, and life-saving measures were immediately performed to no avail.

“The entire Summit County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends, the Park City Mountain Ski Patrol team that worked to save one of their own, and the entire Park City Mountain team as they grieve this tragic loss,” the department wrote on social media.

Park City Mountain, which is one of many destinations within Vail Resorts, released the following statement to Fox News Digital:

“The Park City Mountain team – as well as the entire Vail Resorts team – extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of our team member,” said Deirdra Walsh, Park City Mountain vice president & chief operating officer. “We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and we will be providing support for our employees as we grieve this devastating loss.”

The resort said 10 other people on the Short Cut chairlift at the time were safely evacuated by ski patrol. The chairlift will remain closed while the incident is investigated.

Helger’s death was the second at the resort within the past few days after a 75-year-old man died from a serious medical episode while skiing on Sunday, according to TownLift.

The Park City news outlet reported the man suffered a serious medical incident on an advanced trail in the Dream Peak area of the resort.

The man was pronounced dead on the mountain after first responders transported him to an ambulance access location.