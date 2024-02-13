Utah National Guard helicopter involved in ‘training accident’; 2 pilots injured

A Utah Army National Guard helicopter crashed in what officials called a “training accident” on Monday, injuring two pilots onboard.

The accident involved an AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter that crashed around 1:20 p.m. at the West Jordan Army Aviation Support Facility, the Utah Army National Guard said.

Two pilots in the aircraft at the time survived and were being treated at a hospital. They were last reported to be in stable condition. No deaths or other injuries were reported in the incident.

One pilot was a senior instructor and an experienced pilot, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported.

The helicopter appeared to sustain extensive damage in the crash, according to pictures from the scene, though officials have yet to confirm the extent of the damage.

Officials did not immediately provide additional details about the training exercise or what led to the crash.

The AH-64D is a helicopter is primarily used for attack and reconnaissance, Lt. Col. Chris Kroeber told the local station.

A team from the Army Combat Readiness Center is expected to begin investigating the helicopter accident on Tuesday. Officials said the investigation could take up to 90 days to complete.

The helicopter accident comes nearly a week after five U.S. Marines were killed when their helicopter crashed during a storm in the mountains outside San Diego while on a routine training flight.

The crew were aboard a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter that had departed Creech Air Force Base in Nevada en route to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego when it crashed on the night of Feb. 6.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.