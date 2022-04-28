Utah man turns himself in after breaking into church and stealing from tithe box: police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Utah man and two suspects allegedly broke into a church and stole checks from a tithe box before he surrendered to authorities days later.

David Moroni Raynor, 18, allegedly committed the crime on April 13 with two accomplices and surrendered to police on Saturday, Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported. He faces multiple charges, including theft, burglary and criminal mischief.

Raynor and the suspects allegedly entered the unidentified church and made multiple attempts to open up the metal tithe boxes, which store monetary contributions to the church from parishioners, authorities in Rocky Ridge said. With no luck, they left, the news report said.

They allegedly returned a short time later after Raynor retrieved some tools from his mother’s home to allegedly try and break open the boxes.

UTAH GARBAGE MAN SECRETLY FILMED SAVING AMERICAN FLAG FROM TRASH

At one point during the alleged burglary, Raynor reportedly took a fire extinguisher and attempted to smash the boxes open. That didn’t work. They then exited the church and were able to open one box outside, three news report said.

Raynor told investigators there were “only five or six envelopes in the box,” according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by the news outlet. In total, only three checks were found ranging from $300 to $900.

A church representative told authorities they had recently installed 30 surveillance cameras around the area, prompting investigators to review the footage. On Saturday, Raynor’s mother called the Juab County Sheriff’s Office to inform deputies that her son wanted to turn himself in.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He allegedly said he committed the crime to help his brother pay for necessary medical treatments.