Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signs law allowing concealed carry without a permit

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox made good on a campaign promise Friday and signed a bill into law granting anyone over the age of 21 and lawfully allowed to possess a firearm the right to concealed carry without a permit.

Utah House Bill 60, introduced by state Rep. Walt Brooks, passed the state Senate earlier this week, paving the way for the governor to amend existing statutes.

The law will go into effect in May and makes Utah the 18th state to adopt permitless concealed carry, according to the governor.

Gun owners who want a permit in order to take advantage of reciprocity laws in other states will still be able to obtain one.

He said it enhances Second Amendment protections in the state.

It also creates a statewide suicide prevention and education fund.

The National Rifle Association, which had backed HB 60, praised Cox for signing it in a statement Friday.

“There is no reason a law-abiding person should have to ask for permission to carry a firearm for self-defense,” said Jason Ouimet, the executive director of the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action. “The passage of this bill demonstrates Utah’s commitment to protecting the Second Amendment rights of its citizens.”

“We thank Gov. Cox, Rep. Brooks, and all who supported this important bill,” he added.

The bill was one of five Cox signed Friday. The others addressed the coronavirus pandemic and tightening voter laws, among other issues.

HB 12, the voter security bill, requires the government to speedily remove deceased voters’ names from the official register.