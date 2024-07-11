Utah father, daughter killed after bulldozer falls onto their truck: ‘We are heartbroken’

A Utah father and daughter are dead after a bulldozer fell on top of their pickup truck over the weekend.

Richard David Hendrickson, CEO and president of outdoor furniture company Lifetime Products, and his 16-year-old daughter, Sally, died in the crash at Ogden Canyon, the Utah Highway Patrol announced in a news release.

Authorities said the fatal accident happened at 12:49 p.m. Saturday after a tow truck carrying a mini bulldozer encountered a steep right-hand curve while driving on a highway.

The steep turn reportedly caused the bulldozer to break free and slide off the tow truck toward Hendrickson’s GMC pickup.

Hendrickson and Sally were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other adult passengers left with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

In a statement, Lifetime Products remembered Hendrickson as “more than a company leader.”

“Richard was more than a company leader – he was also a visionary and a friend to many within our business and the wider community,” the company said. “He is well-known for having a uniquely broad and extensive set of talents and interests.”

“His mechanical aptitude is legendary, often surprising the engineers throughout the company. He also excelled in finance, management, and sales,” the statement reads. “Above all this, though, was his caring focus on people, both within Lifetime and among its vendors and suppliers. He was truly special in his ability to respectfully engage others, regardless of their position or level within the supply chain. His ability to connect with people bound all of his other talents together in a very special way.”

In addition to his successful business, Richard was a stake president for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox shared his condolences with the Hendrickson family on X, writing, “Richard was a friend and incredible leader.”

“We are heartbroken by his tragic passing with his daughter Sally,” Cox said. “We mourn with the surviving members of his family and pray they will find comfort and healing.”