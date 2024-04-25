UT Austin protests descend into chaos, anti-Israel students yell at police: ‘Pigs go home!’

One hundred or more protesters gathered on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday to participate in an unruly anti-Israel demonstration.

The rowdy protests invited hundreds of onlookers, some of whom joined in on the anti-Israel chants on the school’s South Lawn. UT Austin is one of many American universities where anti-Israel protests have intensified over recent days, as the Israeli military’s war against Hamas continues in the Middle East.

The Austin Police Department (APD) and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) were observed making arrests. Some officers monitored the protests on horseback.

“APD, KKK, IDF / they’re all the same,” the group was heard chanting.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY MOVES TO HYBRID LEARNING ON MAIN CAMPUS AMID ANTISEMITIC PROTESTS

Protesters also chanted “Pigs go home!” at the Texas law enforcement officers on the scene. The keffiyeh-wearing protesters attempted to set up a few tents but were quickly thwarted by police.

The DPS later told Fox News Digital that it made more than 20 arrests. The department said that the arrests were made “in order to prevent any unlawful assembly and to support UT Police in maintaining the peace by arresting anyone engaging in any sort of criminal activity, including criminal trespass.”

On X, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott denounced the protests as lawless and antisemitic.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS: 5 DRAMATIC MOMENTS FROM A WEEK OF CHAOS

“These protesters belong in jail,” Abbott wrote. “Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Texas. Period.”

“Students joining in hate-filled, antisemitic protests at any public college or university in Texas should be expelled.”

UT Austin told Fox News Digital that it “does not tolerate” disruptive protests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“UT Austin does not tolerate disruptions of campus activities or operations like we have seen at other campuses,” the statement read. “This is an important time in our semester with students finishing classes and studying for finals and we will act first and foremost to allow those critical functions to proceed without interruption.”