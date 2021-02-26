US warships in Persian Gulf have suffer COVID-19 outbreaks

Two U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf have suffered coronavirus outbreaks, the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet announced early Friday.

The ships will likely be out of action for a few days in Bahrain as tensions with Iran ramp up following the American airstrikes of Iranian-backed forces in Syria.

The amphibious transport ship USS San Diego was on a planned port visit to Bahrain when testing began. About a “dozen” crew members have tested positive, the Navy says.

The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea has been forced to make an unscheduled port call, also to Bahrain, home to the U.S. 5th Fleet, officials say. There are “several persons under investigation,” the Navy said without disclosing more specifics.

There are 600 sailors and marines aboard the USS San Diego and 380 sailors aboard USS Philippine Sea.

There are other U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea such as the guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones and amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island, home to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.