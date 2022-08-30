US support for Ukraine has led to ‘uncomfortably low’ ammunition reserves for US military

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. military’s support for Ukraine has significantly depleted its ammunition stores, according to a Tuesday report.

Some U.S. defense officials say reserves of some munitions are “uncomfortably low” and they are concerned that the military’s readiness for unexpected threats could be hampered by the shortage, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report comes roughly a week after President Biden announced an additional $3 billion in defense aid for Ukraine.

Earlier in August, the Pentagon sent what was then its largest-yet package to Ukraine, a $1 billion injection of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition and more.

Past U.S. security donations for Ukraine have included weapons, equipment and medical supplies — things that meet the immediate need of combat against Russian forces. Wednesday’s package will reportedly focus on bolstering the country’s security infrastructure.

BIDEN SAYS US WON’T TRY TO OUST PUTIN, MONTHS AFTER SAYING HE ‘CANNOT REMAIN IN POWER’

UKRAINE FUNDING BILL: THESE 11 REPUBLICAN SENATORS SPLIT FROM PARTY LEADERSHIP, OPPOSED $40 BILLION IN AID

U.S. security donations for Ukraine have included weapons, equipment and medical supplies — things that meet the immediate need of combat against Russian forces. Last week’s $3 billion package will focus on bolstering the country’s security infrastructure, however.

The low supply comes as tensions between China, Taiwan and the U.S. continue to escalate. The Chinese military has held live-fire drills surrounding the self-governed island for weeks, apparently simulating an invasion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A steady stream of U.S. lawmakers has visited the country, starting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in early August. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., was the most recent to visit, making the trip last week.