A U.S. soldier stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri went missing while kayaking in a river connected to the Ozarks, according to base officials.

U.S. Army Specialist Joshua J. Morrison’s last known location was on the Gasconade River in Waynesville, the base said in a statement. He was near Ruby’s Landing, a riverside resort and campground that offers canoeing, kayaking and rafting excursions.

Military and civilian rescuers searched the area but did not immediately locate the missing soldier.

“Fort Leonard Wood first responders along with Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are working closely with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the Waynesville Fire Department with search and rescue operations along the river,” the statement said.

They did find a kayak and backpack belonging to Morrison about a mile downriver from where he is believed to have launched.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen Morrison to contact local law enforcement at 573-596-6141.

Officials did not immediately say where Morrison is originally from but said they were in contact with his family.

