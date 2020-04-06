US records over 10,000 coronavirus deaths as infections mount

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The United States passed a grim milestone Monday, as the death toll from coronavirus surpassed 10,300 and confirmed infections from COVID-19 exceeded 347,000.

On Sunday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned this week would be “the hardest and saddest” time of most Americans’ lives.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, as of Monday afternoon, there had been 3,048 deaths in New York City, the hardest-hit U.S. area, followed by 293 deaths in Wayne, Mich., and 208 deaths in King, Wash.

The number of lives lost in New York state climbed past 4,700, and the death toll in New York City closed in on the 2,753 lives lost at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

The state has been averaging just under 600 deaths per day for the past four days. As horrific as that number was, the roughly steady daily totals have been a positive sign that social distancing has been working in the most lethal hot spot in the United States, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, though it’s a trend that appears to have taken hold more convincingly in hard-hit Italy and Spain.

Cuomo also reported that the number of new people entering hospitals daily has dropped, as has the number of critically ill patients who require ventilators.

He warned, “The numbers look like it may be turning. `Yay, it’s over!’ No, it’s not, and other places have made that mistake.”

Globally, nearly 1.29 million people have been infected by the coronavirus in 183 countries. Of those, 70,590 people have died of the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the virus.

The news comes as Asian countries have braced for a second surge in infections.

