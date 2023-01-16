US postal worker, 71, stabbed to death by repeat offender while walking home in Oakland, California

A repeat offender stabbed to death a U.S. postal worker Wednesday in Oakland, California, just doors away from her home as she returned from working a night shift, according to her family and local reports.

Dilma Spruill, 71, was walking home, as she usually does, around 12:30 a.m. after sorting mail at a post office and distribution center in West Oakland, her son, Miles Spruill, told KTVU FOX2.

“Three houses away,” Miles Spruill said. “She was almost home, but she’s not coming home.”

Dilma Spruill, who worked at the U.S. Postal Service for 18 years, was stabbed multiple times and died at the scene, her son said.

Police arrested a suspect, identified as 28-year-old Wilbert Winchester, in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Winchester, who served three years for a prior conviction for elder abuse, had allegedly stabbed another woman just two days before Dilma Spruill was killed, the station reported.

Prosecutors have charged Winchester with murder in Spruill’s death and attempted murder in connection with the earlier stabbing.

Police have not determined a motive for either attack.

A USPS spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that Dilma Spruill worked for nearly 18 years at its Oakland Processing Facility as a mail handler.

“The U.S. Postal Service is deeply saddened at the loss of our employee,” the USPS statement said. “We lost a member of our postal family. Dilma beamed with energy, joy and brought light to all who had the pleasure to know and work alongside her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and her co-workers at this time.