US Postal Service letter carrier shot in Chicago, officials say

A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was shot in Chicago Friday.

The shooting occurred before noon in the 12100 block of Harvard Avenue, FOX Chicago reported.

Aerial footage captured by the news outlet shows a postal van near crime scene tape. Details about the victim or possible arrests have not been disclosed.

Postal inspectors responded to the shooting, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service told Fox News Digital.

“Inspectors are working alongside our law enforcement partners, including the Chicago Police Department,” the agency said.