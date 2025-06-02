US politicians, Jewish groups condemn ‘horrifying’ Boulder terror attack: ‘Vile, antisemitic act of terror’

​

U.S. lawmakers, Trump administration officials and Jewish groups were among those who condemned the terror attack that left eight people injured in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday, calling it a “monstrous attack” and an “act of vile antisemitism.”

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, was arrested at the scene, after he allegedly set victims on fire as they peacefully rallied on behalf of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. Soliman was heard yelling “Free Palestine” and other criticisms of Israel during the attack.

Soliman, an Egyptian national, entered the U.S. in 2022 with authorization but has since overstayed his visa, according to authorities. Local and federal law enforcement continue to investigate the attack.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the people who have been injured by this heinous and targeted act on the Jewish community,” Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis, who is Jewish, said in a statement. “Boulder is strong. We have overcome tragedies together and will get through this together as a community.”

“As the Jewish community reels from the recent antisemitic murders in Washington, D.C., it is unfathomable that the community is facing another antisemitic attack here in Boulder on the eve of the holiday of Shavuot,” he continued. “Several individuals were brutally attacked while peacefully drawing attention to the plight of hostages who have been held by Hamas terrorists for 604 days. Hate is unacceptable in our Colorado for all, and I condemn this act of terror. The suspect should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The governor said he is working closely with local and federal law enforcement following Sunday’s attack. Colorado Democrat Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is also Jewish, said the attack appears to have been motivated by hate.

Colorado’s Democrat Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper both slammed the attack as a display of hate against the Jewish community.

“My thoughts are with the victims of the horrifying terror attack that occurred this afternoon in Boulder,” Bennet said. “Hate and violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Colorado.”

“Hate of any kind has no home in Colorado,” Hickenlooper wrote. “We’re monitoring the reports of a horrific terror attack in Boulder this afternoon. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who is Jewish, described the attack as a “vile, antisemitic act of terror” and stressed that antisemitism “has no place in America.”

“Less than two weeks after the horrific antisemitic attack at the Capitol Jewish Museum in DC — and after two relentless years of surging antisemitic attacks across the country— the Jewish community is once again shattered by pain and heartbreak,” Schumer said in a statement. “Tonight, a peaceful demonstration was targeted in a vile, antisemitic act of terror. Once again, Jews are left reeling from repeated acts of violence and terror.”

“When antisemitism is allowed to fester, when it spreads unchecked, and when too many look the other way, history has shown us where it leads: to hatred, to violence, to terror,” he continued. “Tonight is Shavuot—a sacred holiday of learning, renewal, and unity. Thousands of Jews around the world will wake up to this horrific news, just as they did after October 7. For many, it’s been over 600 days of unrelenting fear and trauma.”

Schumer added: “Antisemitism, plain and simple, has no place in America. I am praying for the victims’ recovery and am in touch with the FBI as we closely monitor the situation.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said this “violent, antisemitic attack is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing” and that he is praying for the victims and for law enforcement “to deliver swift justice.”

“Terrorist sympathizers have made it clear they will do anything to try and silence the Jewish people and those who support Israel,” Johnson wrote. “We CANNOT and WILL NOT let them win.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said the Jewish community in America has once again become the target of a horrific, antisemitic attack.”

“As residents of Boulder gathered on the eve of the holiday of Shavuot to raise awareness for the hostages still being held captive in Gaza, the peacefulness of their assembly was shattered,” he said. “Our heartfelt prayers are with all of our Jewish brothers and sisters impacted by this unconscionable act of terror, and we thank law enforcement for their swift response. Antisemitism has no place in our nation or anywhere throughout the world. It must be crushed. We stand with the Jewish community today and always.”

New York City mayor Eric Adams called the attack an “act of horrific, vile antisemitism and terrorism.”

“Another act of horrific, vile antisemitism and terrorism in our country, as an individual violently attacked a peaceful crowd in Boulder, Colorado, gathered to call for the release of the hostages still held in Gaza since Hamas’ terror attacks on October 7, 2023,” the Democratic mayor said. “While we see no nexus to NYC at this time, the NYPD is increasing resources at religious sites throughout our city ahead of the sacred holiday of Shavuot out of an abundance of caution. We will not rest until we root out this unacceptable violence and rhetoric from our communities.”

Several Trump administration officials condemned the attack and gave updates on the federal investigations.

“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado,” FBI director Kash Patel said. “Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available.”

“DHS is monitoring the terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. “We are working with our interagency partners, including the FBI, and will share more information as soon as it becomes available. We are praying for the victims and their families. This violence must stop.”

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy and Homeland Security advisor, said he is praying “for the victims of the evil and monstrous attack in Boulder, Colorado.”

Various Jewish groups also sounded off after the attack in Colorado on Sunday, with Israeli-American Council CEO Elan Carr saying it was a “horrific attack on peaceful demonstrators who were walking in a march to commemorate and demand the release of hostages.”

“I’m not suggesting the answer is censorship, but we have to understand that hateful words that demonize Jews prompt people to take violent action and commit murder,” Carr told Fox News Digital. “We’ve seen this over and over and over again, and it happened today, and it happened a few days ago, and if we don’t stop this, it’s going to happen again. This is an absolute outrage that we have people who are being poisoned by vicious ideology.”

The American Jewish Committee said the incident represented “another vile attack against Jews in America.”

“Less than two weeks after the horrific murders in D.C., an attacker in Colorado firebombed a group calling for the release of the 58 Israeli hostages who have been held by terrorists in Gaza for 604 days,” the group said in a statement. “This hatred is a dangerous poison, and we need everyone to stand up with us against it. Enough is enough.”