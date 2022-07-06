US Park Police helicopter lands on DC freeway to rescue motorcycle officer after accident

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A United States Park Police motorcycle officer crashed on I-395 in Washington, D.C. early Wednesday evening, prompting a rescue on the freeway from a department-owned helicopter.

USPP told Fox News the motorcycle officer was involved in a crash in the area of Maine Avenue and I-395 around 6:30 p.m.

A USPP Eagle helicopter responded to transport the officer to receive treatment for what the agency described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Video shot by a driver on the freeway shows the helicopter landed on the freeway with a heavy police presence.

The rescue caused numerous traffic delays. USPP said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

USPP officers with the department’s Motorcycle Unit are required to ride year-round. The Unit works closely with the U.S. Secret Service, the Metropolitan Police Department for the District of Columbia, and the State Department to coordinate escort duties for the president and vice president.

The force currently has 20 assigned motorcycle officers, two sergeants, and one lieutenant in the Washington, D.C. metro area and four assigned motorcycle officers in the San Francisco Field Office.