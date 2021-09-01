A search-and-rescue operation was underway Tuesday night off the coast of San Diego for five crewmembers after the crash of an MH-60S helicopter from the USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier about 60 nautical miles from shore, according to a report.

The helicopter was “conducting routine flight operations,” and crashed at about 4:30 p.m., Fox 5 San Diego reported. The Navy did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News. The U.S. Pacific Fleet said in a statement one crewmember was rescued.

Multiple Coast Guard and “Navy air and surface assets” are assisting in the search, the report said.

This is a developing story and will be updated