US military investigating death of California Marine found dead in barracks: report

The military is investigating the death of a Marine found dead in his barracks in California earlier this month, according to reports.

The inquiry into what happened to Christopher Hutchings, who grew up in Colorado, will be conducted by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner alongside the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), KKTV in Colorado Springs reported.

Hutchings was found dead on Feb. 5 inside his Camp Pendleton barracks. Sources told the news outlet the death is being considered suspicious.

Hutchings left for Marine boot camp in 2022, the news report said. His funeral is slated to be held on Feb. 26, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Thursday.

Local first responders will participate in a procession to honor him.

“We are asking citizens to line the routes waving either the US Flag or US Marine Corps Flags to assist in honoring this young Marine,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Our thoughts are with Christopher’s family and friends as they go thru this difficult time.”

The Buena Vista Police Department also honored the Marine with a procession.

“Our hometown son, friend and loved one is home! Chris Hutchings we love you son!” a police Facebook post reads.