US Marshals offering $10K for whereabout of suspected Maryland judge killer

The United States Marshals Service is offering a hefty award of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Pedro Argote, who is the suspected killer of Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson.

In a press release, the Marshals Service said that they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the 49-year-old suspect and are offering a $10,000 award.

Officials say that Argote is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities believe Argote is driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL 450 with the Maryland registration of 4EH0408.

The suspected killer is accused of allegedly murdering Washington County Circuit Court Assistant Judge Wilkinson on Thursday evening.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the 52-year-old judge was found dead in his driveway on Olde Waterford Road in Hagerstown with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say that deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. Thursday. The judge was pronounced dead at Meritus Medical Center.



Washington County court records show that Wilkinson presided over a judgment hearing in Argote’s divorce case stemming from 2022 on Thursday. The next hearing was scheduled for October 31.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit tips via the USMS Tips App.