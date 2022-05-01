US Marshals offer reward after murder-for-hire suspect’s jail escape with missing correctional officer

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering $10,000 for information leading to the capture of an Alabama inmate who escaped from jail as well as the location of a missing correctional officer.

Casey White, 38, escaped the Lauderdale County Jail on Friday and was last spotted with Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White on April 29. The two have no relation.

A Facebook post by the sheriff’s office states that Vicki White was last seen leaving the detention center with Casey White at 9:30 a.m. on April 29, and have not been seen since.

Casey White is described as 6 feet 9 inches and weighs 260 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said during a press conference on Friday that Vicki White was taking Casey White to a courthouse for a mental health evaluation.

When a booking officer for the jail called Vicki White at around 3:30 p.m. on April 29, her phone went straight to voicemail, and the officer noticed that Vicki White had not returned to the jail.

An investigation revealed that the inmate didn’t make it to the courthouse and no evaluations were scheduled.

Casey White was charged with murder, murder for hire, and burglary in relation to the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway at her home in Rogersville, Alabama. Connie Ridgeway was 58-years-old, AL.com reported.

Casey White had confessed to the murder and was awaiting trial at the jail. according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

He is believed to be a serious threat to the public.

“Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public,” said U.S. Marshal Marty Keely.

Anyone with information about Casey White or the location of Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White is encouraged to call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

Fox News’ Emmett Jones contributed to this report.