US Marshals arrest fugitive mother accused of killing 5-year-old son, stuffing body into a suitcase in 2022

U.S. Marshals on Thursday arrested a woman accused of killing her 5-year-old son in 2022, and stuffing his body in a suitcase, officials said.

Dejaune Anderson was arrested in Arcadia, California, in Los Angeles County, on a warrant issued out of Indiana, as she was attempting to board a train, Indiana State Police said in a release.

She faces charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice, all felonies.

Anderson was found after investigators received a tip from a “concerned citizen” that she was in California.

“It’s a somber moment,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said. “We did know that this day was going to come, but to have it come at this time and to have her in custody, I’m just excited (for the detectives).

“We’re all very excited, lifted up and buoyed by the fact that she’s behind bars and can be brought back to Indiana, so we can continue this trail for justice for Cairo.”

The body of Cairo Jordan, 5, was found inside a suitcase in rural southern Indiana, around 35 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, in April 2022. Authorities believe he was killed in Kentucky and his body was dumped in Indiana.

An autopsy found that Cairo died from vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration, state police said.

Another woman, Dawn Coleman, was arrested in October 2022. She is accused of helping Anderson dispose of Jordan’s body.

Coleman pleaded guilty to aiding, inducing or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison with five years suspended on probation last year.

A local resident found Cairo’s body in April 2022, a week after he was allegedly killed, while mushroom hunting in the heavily-wooded area.

“A probable cause affidavit states that Coleman admitted to walking into a bedroom of the home where she witnessed Anderson lying on top of the child, who was face down on the bed with his face into the mattress,” Washington County Sheriff’s officials previously said in a statement. “She said Anderson asked her to help put Cairo in a trash bag and then into the suitcase.”

Anderson will be taken back to Indiana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.