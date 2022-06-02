US Marshal, K-9 wounded during shootout in Chicago: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Marshal and his K-9 were struck by gunfire in Chicago during a shooting between authorities and two gunmen on Thursday, according to media reports.

The two shooters were arrested, a Chicago police spokesman told Fox Chicago.

The dog was reportedly shot around 1:20 p.m. A marshal rushed the animal to the MedVet Chicago clinic three miles east.

He then realized he had been shot in the hand and called for an ambulance, the news outlet reported. The condition of the dog and marshal and details about the shooting were not immediately released.

The Chicago Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.

The shooting came a day after a Chicago police officer was shot while trying to make a traffic stop. The gunman in that case remains at-large.

