US-Iran tension remains high after US Embassy compound clashes

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your Thursday …

US-Iran tension remains high after militiamen’s withdrawal from US Embassy compound in Baghdad

The tension between the United States and Iran remains high as both sides brace for a potential renewal of violence after Iran-backed militiamen withdrew from the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Wednesday after two days of clashes with American security forces.

Stunning photos released by The Associated Press revealed scenes of destruction inside the U.S. Embassy in Iraq’s capital after Tuesday’s attack by militants protesting recent airstrikes.

The storming of the embassy led President Trump to call for an immediate response that included a surge of U.S. Marines to quell the unrest. The Pentagon sent hundreds of additional troops to the Middle East and prompted U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a European and Central Asian trip. In an interview on “Special Report” on Tuesday, Pompeo said Tehran will always be held accountable for any “malign activity.” Click here for more on our top story.

Christianity Today editor who called for Trump’s removal to retire on Friday

Mark Galli, the editor-in-chief of Christianity Today who infuriated nearly 200 evangelical leaders by writing a December editorial calling for President Trump’s removal from office and describing the president as being “profoundly immoral,” is stepping down at the end of this week.

Galli confirmed his departure in a Twitter message on New Year’s Eve. On Wednesday night, Christianity Today’s Twitter account also confirmed that Galli will be leaving, and wrote that his future plans include continuing a weekly newsletter. Click here for more.

Remembering two sports icons: David Stern and Don Larsen

The sports world began 2020 by mourning two legendary figures who died Wednesday: former NBA Commissioner David Stern and Don Larsen, the former Yankees pitcher who threw the only perfect game in World Series history.

Stern, 77, died “as a result” of a brain hemorrhage he suffered Dec. 12, according to a statement released by the NBA. He is credited with leading the NBA through a period of tremendous growth and turning the league into a truly global brand.

Larsen died of esophageal cancer at age 90 in Hayden, Idaho, according to his spokesman. He was a baseball journeyman who pitched for seven different teams during a 14-year career in the big leagues, compiling a record of 81 wins and 91 losses. But on Oct. 8, 1956, Larsen ensured his place in baseball immortality when he took the mound for the New York Yankees and pitched a perfect game against the Brooklyn Dodgers in the pivotal Game 5 of the World Series.

MAKING HEADLINES:

Rod Blagojevich slams own party, says Abraham Lincoln would’ve been impeached by today’s Democrats.

New year promises heightened scrutiny for Supreme Court and its hot-button docket.

Judge in Hunter Biden’s Arkansas paternity case abruptly recuses himself.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS

‘Captain America’ actress charged with second-degree murder of mother.

Mexico’s president says ‘El Chapo’ had same power as if he led country himself.

Bus-size asteroid will buzz Earth at 18,400 mph on Thursday.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

Oil price rises supported by U.S.-China trade optimism, Middle East tensions.

National Returns Day: Everything you need to know.

Why this month is the most popular time to divorce.



#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on “This Day in History.”



SOME PARTING WORDS

The co-hosts of “The Five” make their predictions for 2020.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.



Fox News First is compiled by Fox News’ Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday morning.