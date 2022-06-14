FOX News 

US heat: Midwest, Southeast to see records

The heat will be the biggest story this week with dangerous temperatures shattering records from the upper Midwest down into the Southeast.

Potential record-high temperatures in the eastern U.S.
(Credit: Fox News)

Excessive heat watches, warnings and advisories are up for nearly a third of the U.S., lasting through the week.

Heat over the eastern U.S.
(Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will also soar across California and the Southwest on Tuesday.

Storms threaten the eastern U.S.
(Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms could impact portions of the upper Midwest, the Ohio Valley and the mid-Atlantic region.

The futuretrack for the Northwest
(Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, it’s cold and wet weather for the Northwest and northern Rockies.

The fire outlook for the western U.S.
(Credit: Fox News)

Dry heat and gusty winds will produce another day of elevated-to-critical fire weather conditions for the Southwest and High Plains.