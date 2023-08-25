US F/A-18 Hornet crash near San Diego leaves Marine Corps pilot dead

A U.S. military aircraft crashed overnight near San Diego’s Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, leaving a Marine Corps pilot dead, officials confirmed Friday.

A military spokesman told Fox News that the pilot was the only person aboard the F/A-18 Hornet, which crashed in a remote area east of the base late Thursday local time. The pilot’s body was recovered at the crash site.

“With a heavy heart, our condolences go to the Marine’s family during this time,” the corps said in a statement. The Marine’s name will not be released until 24 hours after the family is notified.

The Marine Corps said an investigation is underway.

“We are aware of an accident involving an F/A-18 Hornet in the vicinity of MCAS Miramar at 11:54 P.M. PST,” Marine Corps Air Station Miramar said in a statement. “This aircraft is not part of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing but was operating out of MCAS Miramar.

“The crash site is on government property east of the air station and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground,” it added.

The Navy says the “F/A-18 Hornet became the nation’s first all-weather fighter and attack aircraft and was designed for traditional strike applications such as interdiction and close air support without compromising its fighter capabilities.”

“The F/A-18 A-D is employed in Marine Corps fighter attack squadrons, U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Reserve squadrons, the Navy Flight Demonstration Team (Blue Angles), and various other fleet support roles,” it also says.

It also described the aircraft as the “workhorse of Marine Corps tactical aviation and supports operational deployments around the globe.

“It will serve as the Marine Corps’ primary bridging platform to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter until its planned sundown in 2030,” the Navy also said.