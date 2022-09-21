FOX News 

US F-15 intercepts small plane entering restricted airspace in NYC around time of President Biden’s UN speech

An F-15 fighter jet intercepted a small plane after it entered restricted airspace in New York City around the time that President Biden gave an address to the United Nations on Wednesday.

A North American Aerospace Defense Command F-15 fighter aircraft responded to the aircraft which wasn’t in communications and located 20 nautical miles east of New York City, according to a spokesperson for NORAD.

The single-engine Cessna 172 entered the area of a temporary flight restriction at 11:40 a.m. and was escorted away from the area by the fighter jet.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital that the plane, a single-engine Cessna 172, took off from Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, N.Y.

(U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Samuel Rogers, File)

An investigation by the FAA is underway and the pilot of the plane could face sanctions that range from a warning to “license suspensions or revocation.”