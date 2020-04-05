US' daily coronavirus death count Saturday is highest since pandemic started

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The U.S. on Saturday recorded its highest daily total of coronavirus deaths since the pandemic started, according to new data.

On Saturday, the U.S. recorded 1,320 deaths from the coronavirus, the highest daily total to date after two days of roughly similar death figures.

Johns Hopkins University researchers recorded the spike as just one of a few grim milestones that the U.S. has passed in the last few days.

For three days now, the U.S. has seen over 1,100 deaths each day, according to the data.

As of Sunday, the U.S. has seen 9,302 deaths, the bulk of which have occurred over the past five days.

President Trump warned that the coming week would be “rough” after predicting that the peak of the virus would be in 1-2 weeks’ time.

“This will probably be the toughest week — between this week and next week,” Trump said Saturday at the beginning of his coronavirus task force briefing at the White House.

“There will be a lot of death, unfortunately, but a lot less death than if this wasn’t done,” Trump said of the nationwide precautions underway. “But, there will be death.”