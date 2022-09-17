US Coast Guard offloads $475M of cocaine, marijuana in Miami

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded thousands of narcotics in Miami, Florida, this week worth an estimated $475 million.

Coast Guard crews seized about 24,700 pounds of cocaine and nearly 3,900 pounds of marijuana on Thursday at Base Miami Beach, the branch said in a press release.

The crews interdicted the drugs in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

“I am proud of the crew’s continued devotion to duty that made this offload possible,” Cdr. Jeremy M. Greenwood, commanding officer of Legare, said in the release.

“Through the coordinated efforts of the Legare, the LEDETs, HNLMS Groningen, CGC James, and the USS Billings crews, we significantly contributed to the counter-drug mission and the dismantling of transnational criminal organizations,” he continued.

Greenwood said the drugs seized in Miami will result in “significantly fewer drug-related overdoses.”