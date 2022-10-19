FOX News 

US Capitol Police arrest man with weapons in his van, was there to ‘deliver documents’ to SCOTUS: officials

The United States Capitol Police arrested a Georgia man who had weapons in his vehicle parked outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Officials say that USCP officers noticed a small white van illegally parked outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday at about 3:45 p.m. along the 100 block of East Capitol Street.

The driver of the van told officers that he “had guns in the van,” according to a statement from the USCP. When officers entered the van, they found two handguns and a shotgun, police said.

While police searched the van, the driver, a woman, and another man were detained. Tony H. Payne of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, 80, was arrested and charged with unregistered firearm, unregistered ammunition, and carrying a pistol without a license.

A police officer patrols in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
(Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

According to police, the individuals said that they were “here to deliver documents to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

The Supreme Court in Washington.
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The other two people who were detained weren’t arrested.

The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

“Weapons are banned from Capitol Grounds, yet dozens of people are arrested each year for violating the law,” a USCP press release states.